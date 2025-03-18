Sen. Hickenlooper to visit CU Anschutz Cancer Center in Aurora, discuss possible medical research funding cuts

On Tuesday, Sen. John Hickenlooper will be touring the CU Anschutz Cancer Lab in Aurora. That's where the Democrat representing Colorado will be meeting with local doctors to have a roundtable and discuss the impacts of the Trump administration's decision to cut billions of dollars in medical research funding.

Hickenlooper will be meeting with doctors from several local hospitals whose treatments will be impacted by the cuts.

According to CBS News, the new NIH policy would strip research groups of hundreds of millions of dollars to cover funding for studying things like Alzheimer's, cancer, heart disease, and many other illnesses.

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 27: Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., is seen in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Last year, the NIH also awarded over $566 million in grants to Colorado researchers to find cancer treatments, study infectious diseases, and research many other illnesses.

Hospitals and universities have shared their concerns about the move by the Trump administration, which the NIH said would save the federal government more than $4 billion each year. The cuts are part of Trump's efforts to reduce federal funding and lay off federal workers.

During a virtual town hall last week, Hickenlooper commented on the proposed cuts.

"You go down the list, these are big-time research engines and attempts to stop research against the avian flu or future pandemic or cure for cancer, or PTSD. Any of these things is going to impact our most vulnerable communities," said Hickenlooper.

Twenty-two states plus organizations representing universities, hospitals and research institutions nation-wide have also filed separate lawsuits to stop the cuts.

Last month, a U.S. district judge temporarily blocked the cuts. Earlier this month, she also filed a preliminary injunction that puts the cuts on hold for even longer, while the suits move forward.