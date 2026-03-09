Semi rollover crash causes closure of Highway 40 in eastern Colorado

Authorities have closed both directions of Highway 40 in eastern Colorado after a semi crashed and caught fire Monday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation closed U.S. 40 between U.S. 24, 12 miles west of Hugo, and Forrest Avenue in Kit Carson. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the tanker rolled over on the highway and caught fire.

First responders have the fire out, and cleanup is underway. CSP said the tanker was carrying dairy products.

They reported no injuries in the crash.

The highway remains closed, and CDOT advised drivers to expect delays. An estimated time for the highway to reopen has not yet been announced.