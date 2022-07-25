Semi rollover causes closure of I-25 south of Denver

A semi rollover in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 that happened on Monday south of the Denver metro area was causing some big delays for drivers. The rollover happened between exit 192 RidgeGate Parkway and exit 188 Castle Pines Parkway just before 12:30 p.m.

CDOT

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted initially that three right lanes were closed due to the rollover and then revised that tweet that two right lanes were closed.

#I25 southbound: Two right lanes closed due to a crash between Exit 192 - RidgeGate Parkway and Exit 188 - Castle Pines Parkway. Semi roll over blocking the right lanes. Expect long delays. https://t.co/bTYQR99khC — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 25, 2022

Those closures were creating a huge traffic backup in the area.

#I25 southbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 192 - RidgeGate Parkway and Exit 188 - Castle Pines Parkway. All lanes I-25 SB closed at Ridgegate due to semi roll over. Seek alternate routes. https://t.co/bTYQR99khC — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 25, 2022

A short time later, CDOT tweeted that all southbound lanes were closed in that area.

SMFR and @CSP_CastleRock on scene of a serious traffic collision involving a semi and passenger car in the southbound lanes of I-25 south of Ridgegate Pkwy. Firefighters are working to extricate one injured person. #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/1goFO6RhRs — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 25, 2022

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted that firefighters were working to extricate one person who was injured in the crash.