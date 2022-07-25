Watch CBS News
Semi rollover causes closure of I-25 south of Denver

A semi rollover in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 that happened on Monday south of the Denver metro area was causing some big delays for drivers. The rollover happened between exit 192 RidgeGate Parkway and exit 188 Castle Pines Parkway just before 12:30 p.m.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted initially that three right lanes were closed due to the rollover and then revised that tweet that two right lanes were closed. 

Those closures were creating a huge traffic backup in the area. 

A short time later, CDOT tweeted that all southbound lanes were closed in that area. 

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted that firefighters were working to extricate one person who was injured in the crash. 

