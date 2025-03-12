Gun reform bill moves forward in Colorado House of Representatives

One of the toughest gun reform proposals in Colorado will move forward in the House.

Late Tuesday night lawmakers in the house committee voted seven to four in favor of a proposal that would ban the manufacture and sale of certain types of semi-automatic firearms that use detachable magazines.

Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate have been supporting this bill, while Republicans have said this is one of the most extreme gun control bills in the state's history.

Last month the bill passed through the Senate. The bill will now move on to the House Finance Committee.

Currently, Colorado bans magazines larger than 15 rounds.