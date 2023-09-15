Seedlings provides early arts education for preschoolers

Lone Tree Arts Center partners with the Colorado Ballet and other organizations for enrichment programming geared toward preschoolers. It's an opportunity to inspire creativity, but also build neuropathways in little learners.

When preschoolers stomp like elephants, they're doing so much more than imitating an animal. Swaying like a monkey brings the joy of dance, while supporting development.

"Strengthening the mind/body connection, integrating reflexes, and re-enforcing neuropathways in the brain through movement," said Emily Herrin, Director of Education and Community Engagement at Colorado Ballet.

Colorado Ballet developed the curriculum specifically to strengthen young bodies and young minds.

"We work on eye tracking which directly relates to reading skills," Herrin explained.

As part of the class, the little students use scarves to practice dancing on a high level, and on a low level. While the actual terms for the movement may be lost on the early dancers, the chance to express themselves is not.

"We really try to use the arts as a catalyst to awaken kids' imaginations," said Marcus Turner, Executive Director for External Relations, Lone Tree Arts Center.

Lone Tree Arts Center developed the Seedlings program specifically for preschoolers. They partner with a wide variety of arts organizations as a way to promote all the arts.

"We do really want to see the arts come alive in everyone and it starts very, very young," Turner added.

Seedlings is a monthly program during the 2023-24 season at the Lone Tree Arts Center. You do need a ticket to participate.