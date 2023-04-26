Second forensic psychologist takes stand as Letecia Stauch trial continues

As the murder trial continues for Letecia Stauch, a second forensic psychologist took the stand Wednesday afternoon.

Stauch is accused of killing 11-year-old Gannon in his bedroom a few hours before reporting him missing on Jan. 27, 2020, while his father was on a National Guard deployment.

Court documents reveal Letecia told Al that she and Gannon were followed by a guy in a red vehicle, while a man kidnapped her stepson. Stauch says Letecia called the kidnapper two different names.

CBS

In a different call, she told Stauch that Gannon was riding his bike, fell off and got hurt. FBI wiretapped Letecia's phone calls as they were played out in front of the courtroom earlier in the trial.

Jurors listened to the second forensics expert as Letecia's defense attorney claims she suffers from multiple personality disorder and had a mental breakdown during the incident.