U.S.-Iran Latest: Unclear when talks will resume after clashes as Iran says $6B in frozen assets to be released
What to know about the Iran war today:
- Iran threatened a "complete halt" to negotiations with the U.S. and attacked Bahrain and Kuwait after being struck by U.S. missiles Sunday. Both sides have since stopped their strikes to resume talks, according to a U.S. official, although no date has been set.
- Iran's president said Monday that the country is set to receive $6 billion in frozen assets currently held in Qatar, according to Iranian state media. The unfreezing of Iran's financial assets is one of the conditions in the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding.
- Iranian and Omani officials have met for the first time to discuss management of the Strait of Hormuz, after sending mixed messages about how free and open the vital waterway will be going forward.
Iranian and Omani officials meet to discuss Strait of Hormuz management
Iranian and Omani officials have met for the first time to discuss management of the Strait of Hormuz, after appearing to disagree last week on tolls and routes through the vital waterway going forward.
Both countries have claimed sovereignty over the strait.
"During a trip to Muscat, the first meeting of the Joint Hormuz Committee was held," said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi on X, without saying when it happened.
"While reviewing the current issues related to the strait, we exchanged views on the future management," he added.
The future of the strait, which is a vital route for the world's supply of oil and gas, has been a major point of contention between the U.S. and Iran.
Iran has said it might impose "services fees" on ships passing through the channel, which the U.S. opposes, saying the strait is an international waterway.
Oman has given mixed messages on its position. Last Tuesday it released a joint statement with Iran saying they were looking into the costs relating to managing the strait, then later said that no "passage fees" were planned and that a "temporary maritime corridor" would be opened in coordination with the UN.
Iran responded by saying the only authorized route was a corridor close to its coastline.
The U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding says that "Iran will engage in a dialogue with the Sultanate of Oman to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz, in consultation with other Persian Gulf littoral states, in accordance with applicable international law and the sovereign rights of the coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz."
The text says the strait is to be toll-free "for 60 days only" after the signing of the deal.
Iran says $6 billion in frozen assets to be released
Iran is set to receive $6bn in frozen assets currently being held in Qatar, according to the country's president.
In remarks reported by Iranian state media, Masoud Pezeshkian said: "Based on the plans made, $6 billion out of the total $12 billion of Iranian resources in Qatar will be released and returned to the country, and necessary follow-ups are being carried out."
"Efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining funds," he added.
The U.S. has not confirmed that any frozen assets have been released.
The unfreezing of Iran's sanctioned assets is one of the conditions in the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding.
Talks with Iran set to continue, U.S. official says
A U.S. official told CBS News talks with Iran were set to continue and both the U.S. and Iran will stand down after trading strikes over the weekend. Vessels will be allowed to move freely in the Strait of Hormuz, the official said.
Reuters news agency reported Monday that Iranian and American technical teams would meet in Doha in the following days, according to a source with knowledge of the talks. But Iran's deputy foreign minister said Monday that "No technical meetings of the working groups are planned for this week," according to state TV.
No Iranian missiles hit U.S. assets in Bahrain and Kuwait, official says
A U.S. official told CBS News on Sunday morning that no drones or missiles launched by Iran at U.S. assets in Bahrain and Kuwait last night reached their targets, with some shot down or intercepted.
The official said there were no U.S. wounded or impacts on U.S. assets.
Israel strikes south Lebanon despite framework agreement to end hostilities
Israel renewed its strikes on Lebanon on Sunday, Lebanese state media reported, two days after an agreement was signed by the two countries, which a Hezbollah lawmaker warned would lead to "internal conflict."
The strikes come a day after one person was killed in an Israeli strike on the south, according to Lebanon's health ministry, with the Israeli military saying it targeted Hezbollah members near its self-proclaimed "security zone", which reaches 10 kilometres (6 miles) into Lebanon.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported several strikes on Sunday.
The Israeli army said a soldier "fell in combat" in southern Lebanon.
In a later statement, Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir approved plans for "continued operations in the security zone, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement".