Second defendant sentenced to 32 years in Colorado prison in deadly rock-throwing case

The second of three defendants was sentenced in a Jefferson County courtroom to 32 years in a Colorado prison for his role in a deadly rock-throwing case. Zachary Kwak pleaded guilty to his role in Alexa Bartell's death and a series of rock-throwing attacks in an agreement reached with the prosecution last May.

Zachary Kwak Jefferson County

On Friday, the judge sentenced Kwak to 27 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for the first-degree assault charge relating to Bartell's death, five years in the DOC to be served consecutively for a second-degree assault charge in the series of rock-throwing attacks and another sentence of eight years in the DOC to be served concurrently for another count of second-degree assault for a total of 32 years in prison with 738 days credit for time served.

On Thursday, Nicholas "Mitch" James Karol-Chik was sentenced to 45 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. Last May, he pleaded guilty to his role in a series of rock-throwing attacks between Feb. 25, 2023, and April 19, 2023.

Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik Jefferson County

Last week, the third defendant, Joseph Koenig, and the only suspect who didn't reach a plea agreement with prosecutors, was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder and more than a dozen other charges in Bartell's death and a series of rock-throwing incidents. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 3.

Joseph Koenig Jefferson County

Twenty-year-old Bartell was struck and killed late at night on April 19, 2023, when she was struck by a rock that was thrown into her windshield. Several others were injured in similar incidents with what authorities described as "large landscaping rocks," concrete, and in one case, a statue.