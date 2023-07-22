Second Chance Bicycle Shop rides again

The legacy of Ernie Clark the retired police officer with a huge heart rolls on this weekend all thanks to his daughter Betty who reopened his Second Chance Bicycle Shop.

CBS

His daughter Betty Clark has been spinning her wheels trying to get the shop reopened in its new location.

"It's been eight and a half months of blood, sweat, tears, stressful, losing sleep. It's been a great undertaking. It's been hard," said Clark.

Betty Clark CBS

One year ago, the nonprofit that fixes up bikes and gives them away to those in need faced an uncertain future. They were getting pushed out of their Parker Road location and Ernie Clark, Betty's dad and the organization's founder, was desperately looking for a new space. Then four months later in November of 2022 Ernie unexpectedly passed away.

Ernie Clark who died in November of 2022 CBS

Betty was unsure she wanted to take over the shop but ultimately, she did and picked up where her father left off.

Raymond Malveaux is a long time Clark family friend and he says he always suspected Betty would reopen second chance when Ernie passed.

"I was hopeful because I knew his daughter and I knew she wasn't going to let it die," said Malveaux.

Looking around Saturday, he is impressed with all she has done.

Raymond Malveaux CBS

"I think she's done a fantastic job just like her father," said Malveaux.

Betty says she just wants to help people. Just like her father did.

"We have all these bikes we're hoping to give them to a good home and give them all a second chance and make people happy," said Clark.

If you want to support Second Chance you can come down to their new location at 6920 S Jordan Rd. Suite L, Centennial CO and for a small donation you can take a bike home with you.