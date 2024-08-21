Active search called off in Denver metro area as wanted felon with violent tendencies still missing

Active search called off in Denver metro area as wanted felon with violent tendencies still missing

Active search called off in Denver metro area as wanted felon with violent tendencies still missing

The search underway in Arapahoe County on Wednesday for a wanted felon who escaped from the custody of the Colorado Department of Corrections was called off about an hour after it was first issued. Sean Hanneman is wanted for a parole violation and escape.

Sean Hanneman Dept. of Corrections

Hanneman, 56, is described by authorities as having violent tendencies and is known to carry large knives. He is about 6 feet tall, 160 pounds and bald.

Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office were searching the area between East Arapahoe Road and East Dry Creek Road and South University Boulevard and South Colorado Boulevard.

The search area for the fugitive who escaped from Dept. of Corrections custody. CBS

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office post on X, "The DOC warrant for Hanneman was issued in 2021 for parole violation and escape. His whereabouts have been unknown until now. Deputies attempted to arrest him at a residence in the 2500 block of E. Easter Ave. when he fled. Deputies searched for nearly three hours using K9s and drones but were unable to locate him. They have called off the search."

#UPDATE: The DOC warrant for Hanneman was issued in 2021 for parole violation and escape. His whereabouts have been unknown until now. Deputies attempted to arrest him at a residence in the 2500 block of E. Easter Ave. when he fled. Deputies searched for nearly three hours using… — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) August 21, 2024

Sandburg Elementary School was placed on a secure perimeter during the search.

A Code Red Alert, also known as a reverse 911 was issued for people living in the area to shelter in place.

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over Sandburg Elementary in Arapahoe County. CBS

Anyone who sees Hanneman is asked to call 911 immediately.

Sandburg Elementary School provided CBS News Colorado with this statement:

Shortly before 9 a.m. this morning, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office requested that Sandburg Elementary be placed on SECURE due to the police activity in the area. SECURE is initiated when there is a threat OUTSIDE the building. A Secure is often implemented due to emergency situations that take place in the neighborhood close to the schools. Examples that may prompt a Secure being called include a bank robbery near a school, police activity, or a dangerous animal in the area.

The Sheriff's office lifted the SECURE around 11 a.m. Our school day continued as normal with students and staff remaining inside the school. Students and staff were never in harm's way. There was an extra police presence around the school during the SECURE.

Here is the communication Sandburg families received.

SUBJECT: Police Activity in the Area Near Sandburg

Dear Sandburg Elementary Families and Staff:

This morning at around 8:45 a.m., the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office made the decision to put Sandburg into SECURE status out of an abundance of caution due to police activity in the area. As a reminder, a SECURE is initiated when there is a threat outside the building, and the day proceeds as normal with all students and staff being secure within the school. Any time school safety protocols are initiated, our school staff is focused primarily on checking in with students and staff to see if anyone needs additional support. For students and staff, today was "business as usual" aside from not being able to go outside for recess during the SECURE.

Today's incident involved the park to the west of Sandburg but had nothing to do with our school, and no students or staff members were ever in harm's way. There was an increased police presence in the Sandburg area to ensure the safety of the neighborhood and school.

I'm very proud of all the students and staff in our building who followed protocols and did exactly what they were supposed to do.

We will send a follow-up communication to families when the SECURE has been lifted.

Thank you for your cooperation and continued support.

Sincerely,

Keri McCabe

Principal