Search suspended after Colorado investigators call stabbing of park ranger in Staunton State Park "targeted"

A massive search for a man who allegedly stabbed a seasonal park ranger at Staunton State Park in Jefferson County was suspended Tuesday evening after eight hours. Investigators said they had reason to believe it had been a targeted attack and there was no ongoing threat to the community. There was no word of an arrest.

The seasonal park ranger was stabbed in the torso in a conflict with a man at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of the Staunton Rocks. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jacki Kelley said the ranger was doing "pretty well" after being stabbed in the torso. He was transported from the park to a nearby fire station, where he was airlifted to a hospital.

Law officers using drones and aircraft searched the park and surrounding area. The park was evacuated and closed.

A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy operates a drone to assist in a search for a suspect accused of stabbing a volunteer park ranger at Staunton State Park in Colorado on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Schools and residents in the area were locked down as law enforcement from multiple agencies searched for the suspect.

Two people were taken into the sheriff's office for questioning, but later released. Seasonal rangers are not law enforcement officers, but can write tickets and citations. They also aren't armed. The ranger reported being attacked and described a man who ran off into the woods. The suspect was said to be in his early 30s and about six feet tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair, no facial hair, and wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans.

The ranger's communication fell off after the attack, which created immediate concerns.

"We had radio silence for quite a while, which is difficult when you can't get back in touch with somebody who's actually calling for help," Kelley said.

Law enforcement officers questioned people coming and going from neighborhoods around the nearly 4,000-acre park. There are about 8,600 residences in the area, Kelley said.

A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy searches a truck as law enforcement from multiple agencies looked for a man suspected of stabbing a park ranger at Staunton State Park on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. CBS

There was no word from investigators about how the conflict began.

"We do encounter people who do want to do us harm. That's just part of the job," said Kara Van Hoose, a spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. There was no further explanation from the sheriff's office about why they believe the incident was a targeted attack, or why they believed the suspect, who hasn't been caught, was not an ongoing threat to the community.

Staunton State Park is generally a peaceful place for quiet. Volunteer Carol Phelps said, "Staunton State Park is usually really cool, full of friendly people." She said she had no worries about conflicts as a volunteer.

The seasonal ranger who was stabbed was someone she knew and hoped for the best for him. "He's really nice," she said. "Dedicated, competent. He's a really sweet guy. A good seasonal ranger."

"The good news is we can go home," said Paul Presley, who also lived in the area. "It's been a long day, especially for these guys out here, these officers," he added. "What am I going to do now? I'm going to take care of my dogs."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the park will remain closed through Wednesday morning.