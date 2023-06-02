Search at Lory State Park called off after people admitted calls for help were a "joke"

Search called off at Lory State Park after call for help turns out to be joke

A search at Lory State Park was called off after two people admitted they were joking when calling for help. Poudre Fire Authority is using the incident as a reminder that calls for help are always taken very seriously.

Poudre Fire Authority, Larimer County Emergency Services, UCHealth, and Lory State Park Rangers began the search in Lory State Park after a hiker coming down Arthur's Rock Tr. reportedly heard someone yelling for help on Thursday.

Responders began searching both on the ground and from the air. About an hour later, the search was called off after the callers admitted it was part of a joke.