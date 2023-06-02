Watch CBS News
Search at Lory State Park called off after people admitted calls for help were a "joke"

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A search at Lory State Park was called off after two people admitted they were joking when calling for help. Poudre Fire Authority is using the incident as a reminder that calls for help are always taken very seriously. 

Poudre Fire Authority, Larimer County Emergency Services, UCHealth, and Lory State Park Rangers began the search in Lory State Park after a hiker coming down Arthur's Rock Tr. reportedly heard someone yelling for help on Thursday. 

Responders began searching both on the ground and from the air. About an hour later, the search was called off after the callers admitted it was part of a joke. 

First published on June 2, 2023 / 11:09 AM

