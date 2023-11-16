Search continues in Colorado for escaped Weld County suspect Luis Fernando Cerda-Regaldo

The search continued Thursday for a suspect who escaped from custody in Weld County on Wednesday. Authorities said Luis Fernando Cerda-Regaldo was in the custody of the Weld County Sheriff's Office when he was taken to the Northern Colorado Medical Center to get medically cleared before being booked into jail.

While at the medical center in Greeley, he escaped from custody and ran away about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He had been arrested by the Weld County Sheriff's Office earlier in the day on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction, and attempt to influence law enforcement.

Cerda-Regaldo was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants, and white shoes with a bluestripe. He is described as a white male, 27 years old, 5-foot-10, 200 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and has a short beard. He also has a tattoo of an unknown design on his right arm.

The sheriff's office is asking if the public sees him or knows of his whereabouts to please call 911 or contact the sheriff's office immediately at (970) 350-9600. All charges are merely accusations, and a defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Tips can also be submitted to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s)may be eligible for a cash reward.