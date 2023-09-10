Sean Payton era in Denver starts off with failed Broncos on-sides kick

The Denver Broncos tried to get tricky on the very first play of the Sean Payton era.

Head coach Sean Payton looks on prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field At Mile High on Sunday. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

On Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High kicker Wil Lutz lined up to kick off at the start of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Instead of a high-flying kick downfield, he attempted an on-sides kick.

It initially looked like the Broncos might have gotten possession, but the referees called an illegal touch penalty and ruled that the ball was touched before it traveled the required 10 yards before being touched.

Unfortunately, Broncos touch the ball too soon, so it’s an illegal touch - and that means Raiders get the ball and will start near midfield.



WOW. That was wild. — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 10, 2023

With a shortened field, the Raiders went on to score on their opening drive.

Starting off a game with an on-sides kick is very rare.

Are you kidding me!!!! Onside kick to start the season. — Rod Mackey (@RodMackeySports) September 10, 2023

Payton is returning to coaching to the sideline Sunday. After 15 seasons in New Orleans, Payton took a year off from coaching and worked on Fox's NFL coverage. He returns to rescue a franchise that's fallen on hard times since winning the Super Bowl in February 2016.

Even though it didn’t work, we’ll always remember the Sean Payton Era started with an onside kick. Remarkable! https://t.co/pRgyP7MiXe — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 10, 2023

The Broncos haven't returned to the playoffs since that championship and they're mired in a six-year skid of losing records.

The Raiders have beaten the Broncos six consecutive times and have won eight of the past nine meetings between the AFC West rivals.