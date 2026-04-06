Schools reopen during educator strike at Colorado's Sheridan School District No. 2

On Sunday, educators in the Sheridan School District No. 2 prepared to continue their strike for new contracts, even as the district planned to open schools on Monday. While four of the five schools in the district are set to reopen, negotiations between educators and district leadership remain unresolved.

Sheridan School District No. 2 CBS

The Sheridan Educator Association strike began on Wednesday, and staff absences prompted all schools in the district to close through Friday.

The schools that are scheduled to open on Monday include:

Early Childhood Center (ECE)

Alice Terry Elementary

SOAR Academy

Fort Logan Northgate

Carrie Moore joined the picket lines last week and teaches sixth grade at Fort Logan Northgate. As she prepares to picket again this week, she said she's concerned about her students returning to the classroom this week without her. "We go into teaching because we care for these students every single day, we go out on the line for them, and that's what we're doing," Moore said, "For some of my students, I'm their only reliable person, and I hope that they know I care for them."

Teachers shared an email with CBS Colorado, appearing to be from a hiring service for the district, that shows the district is offering more money to substitutes during the strike, something some teachers say is frustrating.

Some teachers in Sheridan School District No. 2 went on strike. CBS

"It really kind of shows us that our superintendent is working harder to get these subs and willing to pay them than just sit down and negotiate with us," Moore said. "I spend hours lesson planning; [Substitutes are] going to go in and make almost as much as I make, and probably play games with the kids."

In a statement posted on the district's website Saturday, Superintendent Dr. Gionni Thompson said in part, "We understand that the Sheridan Education Association (SEA) strike has disrupted daily routines, created challenges with childcare and work schedules, and caused uncertainty for both students and families. We sincerely appreciate your patience and flexibility during this time."

Over the weekend, the Sheridan Educator Association SEA met with the Sheridan School District No. 2, but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement. The SEA says they are asking the district for a reinstated contract, full recognition for classified staff, and for the district to retract the anti-union policies and end retaliation against staff.

The Sheridan Education Association also shared frustration with the district's current offer. SEA President Kate Biester said in part, "We will stay on strike until district leadership is ready to seriously address the issues affecting our schools and finally do right by the people who serve Sheridan students every day."

Moore said students remain in focus, even as they return to class without their regular teachers. "They are the most important thing to us, and it doesn't seem like that while we're not in the classroom, but it is because of them that we are doing this," she said.

CBS Colorado reached out to Sheridan School District No. 2 on Sunday for further comment but did not hear back.