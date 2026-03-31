School district in Denver metro area cancels classes due to employee strike

On Wednesday, educators and labor union members at a school district in the Denver metro area will begin a strike. As a result, schools in the district will be closed for several days.

The leadership of the Sheridan Education Association claimed that the Sheridan School District 2 has refused to negotiate in good faith, recognize classified staff, or reinstate their contracts. They also claimed that members have faced retaliation from the district.

"Educators at Sheridan schools have been working without a contract since August, and several have been disciplined or laid off for speaking out about district issues, including safety concerns. SEA represents all educators in the district, including teachers and classified staff," the union said in a press release.

The SEA said that parents, community members, other district educators, and other labor unions will picket on April 1-2 and hold a community and labor rally on April 3.

In response, the district released a statement announcing that all Sheridan schools will be closed for in-person learning from April 1-3 due to the current and anticipated staff absences. The district said it will not have enough personnel to safely maintain normal school operations, and the days will be considered non-contact days for students.

"We understand that this disruption creates challenges for our students, families, and community, and we appreciate your patience and flexibility. Sheridan School District 2 remains committed to working in good faith with SEA to reach an agreement that supports our students, values our educators, and is fiscally responsible to our community," district officials said.

Grab-and-go lunch meals will still be available for students and families at Fort Logan Northgate during the strike.