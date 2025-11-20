School bus in southern Colorado with 13 students on board overturns on snow-covered highway

Thirteen students were on board a school bus in South Fork in southern Colorado, when it overturned on a snow-covered highway on Thursday morning. According to investigators, no injuries were reported involving the school bus crash.

A school bus overturned in South Fork with 13 students on board. Colorado State Patrol

The Colorado State Patrol responded to the school bus crash around 7:10 a.m. on Thursday on Highway 160. Troopers said the school bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 160 near mile marker 187 within the city of South Fork on a snow-covered roadway.

According to the state patrol, the school bus driver was attempting to reduce her speed when she began to slide to the right. The school bus left the roadway onto the dirt shoulder, rotated, and collided with abandoned railroad tracks, causing the bus to overturn onto its driver's side.

CSP is investigating the crash and said that during the school bus crash investigation, reports of other crashes at the same time emerged.

South Fork is located about 235 miles southwest of Denver.