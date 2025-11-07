School bus crash in Denver investigated Friday morning, police say
A Cherry Creek Schools bus crashed at DTC Boulevard and Union Avenue on Friday morning. Denver police rushed to the scene just before 7 a.m., where one school bus appeared to be involved in a collision with another vehicle.
According to Cherry Creek Schools, there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash and the school bus driver was not injured.
The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the scene which showed a school bus had come to a stop just over a ledge that separated a building that appeared to be a parking structure from the sidewalk and street. There was a long black skid mark on the pavement leading from the intersection to the bus.
There was another vehicle that appeared to have suffered damage from the collision.
It was unclear what happened leading up to the crash or whether the driver of the other vehicle was injured.
Traffic was seen passing by the crash scene, although it was driving slowly through the intersection. Drivers were urged to avoid the area during the crash investigation and cleanup.