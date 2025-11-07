School bus crash in Denver investigated Friday morning, police say

A Cherry Creek Schools bus crashed at DTC Boulevard and Union Avenue on Friday morning. Denver police rushed to the scene just before 7 a.m., where one school bus appeared to be involved in a collision with another vehicle.

A school bus crash was investigated at DTC Boulevard and Union Avenue on Friday morning. CBS

According to Cherry Creek Schools, there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash and the school bus driver was not injured.

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the scene which showed a school bus had come to a stop just over a ledge that separated a building that appeared to be a parking structure from the sidewalk and street. There was a long black skid mark on the pavement leading from the intersection to the bus.

A Cherry Creek Schools bus came to a stop just before going over a retaining wall of an office complex. CBS

There was another vehicle that appeared to have suffered damage from the collision.

It was unclear what happened leading up to the crash or whether the driver of the other vehicle was injured.

Denver police investigated a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle at DTC Boulevard and Union Avenue. CBS

Traffic was seen passing by the crash scene, although it was driving slowly through the intersection. Drivers were urged to avoid the area during the crash investigation and cleanup.