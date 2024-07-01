Watch CBS News
Scattered storms possible across Colorado Monday

By Dayle Cedars

/ CBS Colorado

Denver weather: Cloudy and warm start to the week
Denver weather: Cloudy and warm start to the week 03:16

The clouds you're seeing now will continue throughout Monday.  Expect isolated showers Monday afternoon along the Front Range.  Although the threat is low, we will be watching the Eastern Plains for the possibility of severe weather. The chance for rain is ahead of a weak cold front that will drop temperatures throughout Colorado a few degrees.  

what-were-watching.jpg
CBS News Colorado

 Southwestern Colorado has seen a lot of rain. A flood watch will stay in effect for that region until late Monday.  

severe-weather-outlook-tomorrow.jpg
cbs news colorado

Drier air moves into the state on Tuesday and will remain for the week. Expect sunshine and warm temperatures for the July 4th holiday.

Dayle Cedars

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dayle Cedars's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado - on TV and on our free streaming service.

