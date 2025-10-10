Savannah Bananas announce return to Denver; will be back at Coors Field next summer

The Savannah Bananas announced this week that they will be returning to Colorado. The team that sells out at baseball stadiums around the country with its humorous, entertaining games will play "Banana Ball" at Coors Field next summer.

The games will be played in Denver on Aug. 14 and 15, 2026.

Savannah Bananas player Dakota Albritton points to fans in the stands before playing The Firefighters at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, on Aug. 9, 2025. Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Some of the Savannah Bananas shenanigans include having a pitcher on stilts and outs being counted when a fan catches a foul ball in the stands.

Fans interested in tickets to the game can enter a ticket lottery on the Savannah Bananas website like they did this year. It will open on Oct. 31, and fans who are selected can purchase as much as five tickets.

In August the Bananas played against The Firefighters. Next year they'll face off against a new team in Denver: the Indianapolis Clowns. That team pays tribute to the team with the same name from last century's Negro Leagues.

Team founder Jessie Cole said the Bananas drew 2.2 million fans this year and he said he hopes that number grows to 3.3 million in 2026.