Safta brings tastes of the Mediterranean coast and Israel to Denver

First at 4's Mekialaya White dines out with Larry at Safta in Denver

If you want to be whisked away with the flavors of the Mediterranean coast, look no further than Safta in Denver's Five Points neighborhood.

Tucked inside the Source Hotel, it's a spot that's sure to impress. Recently, restaurant promoter Larry Herz and CBS News Colorado's First at 4 Anchor Mekialaya White visited the hip restaurant. James Beard Award Winning head chef Alon Shaya joined the pair.

"We are at my favorite restaurant," said Herz. "The vibe is great. Then, it doesn't matter what you eat, your eyes roll back in your head."

It's a fresh taste of home for Shaya, Herz elaborates: "He does Israeli food, and he has several other restaurants. One in New Orleans, one in Vegas, and an amazing new one in the Bahamas at Atlantis. That one's called Silan."

To celebrate Silan's recent grand-opening, Shaya flew in fresh, local Bahamian grouper and several other items from his menus for a cooking demonstration.

"Safta means 'grandmother' in Hebrew and that's what I called my grandmother growing up," he began. "Her influence on my cooking started when I was very, very young. A lot of the recipes that we serve at Safta and Silan are things we grew up eating with her."

Shaya starts off with the grouper filet and slow-cooked garlic.

"I'd say this is a 20-pound fish. Here with this gorgeous fish, we can do so much," he said.

Then, Shaya cooks up a roasted salmon, with red beets, tahini and coriander. The salatim comes next. "They're all these pretty little spreads and salads," Shaya said.

He finishes off the feast with lamb ragu and pita bread, straight out of the oven.

To view the full menu, click here.