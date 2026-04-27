Safety concerns around this Colorado airport lead local leaders to meet with FAA in Washington, D.C.

Leaders from several northwest Denver metro area communities are taking a new approach to long-standing safety concerns surrounding the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport by meeting directly with the Federal Aviation Administration.

For what attendees say is the first time, representatives for the Northwest Mayors and Commissioners Coalition met directly with the FAA in Washington, D.C., last week, hoping to address safety concerns around airport operations.

The meeting came two weeks after a local FAA office and flight tracking data reported that a plane experiencing a malfunction flew over homes in Superior at around 300 mph, a few hundred feet off the ground. That occurred on April 10, and the pilot regained control and continued safely to their destination.

Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in a 2025 CBS News file photo. CBS

The organization includes representatives from Boulder, Broomfield, Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville, Westminster, Erie, and Superior. Many of these communities, including Superior and Louisville, surround the airport and have fielded frequent complaints from residents, especially about noise. But officials say this latest effort is focused more broadly on safety and long-term planning.

In the past, some of these municipalities have pursued legal challenges to limit the airport's impacts. Those efforts, however, have largely been unsuccessful.

Superior Mayor Mark Lacis said they're hoping the FAA will answer a letter from Jefferson County about what restrictions around FAA grants they have to follow or what changes they can make.

"Historically, (Jefferson County has) said, 'our hands are tied by the FAA,'" Lacis said. "So we went to the FAA to untie their hands."

Local leaders say they're optimistic the meeting could lead to more productive collaboration and change. They're asking the FAA to consider measures such as curfews, adjustments to landing fees, and setting clearer limits on the airport's maximum capacity.

"I'm hopeful we get a response that actually moves the needle by identifying specific, tangible improvements the airport can make with the FAA's blessing," Lacis said.

Louisville Mayor Chris Leh said that another key concern is communication and hopes this meeting with the FAA gives communities more weight in decisions that directly affect their communities.

"We ought to have a seat at the table where those decisions are made," Leh said. "There are impacts being imposed on Superior, Louisville, and other nearby communities where we've had virtually no say."

Superior Mayor Mark Lacis, left, and Louisville Mayor Chris Leh, say they hope the FAA will give them and other local leaders more autonomy in regulating certain aspects of Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport on issues that impact their communities. CBS

Despite their concerns, local leaders emphasized the airport's importance to the region. It remains one of the busiest general aviation airports in the area, and Lacis and Leh said they have no intention of shutting it down.

They describe the meeting with the FAA as a critical first step, but caution that any meaningful changes will take time. The next phase will involve reviewing flight patterns, safety data, and operational constraints to determine what adjustments, if any, are feasible.

For now, city leaders say they're encouraged to have opened a line of communication they hope will lead to lasting solutions.