Russell Wilson yells out "Pizza pizza pizza" before Denver Broncos QB keeper

Before hiking the football in the first half at Empower Field At Mile High on Sunday, quarterback Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos yelled out "Pizza pizza pizza!"

Russell Wilson at Empower Field At Mile High on Sunday. Jamie Schwaberow / Getty Images

The NFL noted the call on their official X page and shared a highlight of the funny-sounding moment.

"Did (Wilson) just yell "pizza pizza"? It worked!" the NFL wrote, and showed Wilson on a designed quarterback keeper that immediately followed his shout. Wilson ran for 19 yards on the rush, and three plays later he scored on another run play. It was his 27th career rushing touchdown.

It's definitely not the only time a quarterback wearing a Broncos helmet has made headlines for their unusual sounding pre-snap shouts. Remember Peyton Manning's "Omaha"?? A few years after he retired, Manning spilled the beans on what it meant.

"Omaha was just an indicator word. It was a trigger word that meant we had changed the play, there was low time on the clock and the ball needed to be snapped," he said in 2017.