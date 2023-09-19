Runaway pot-bellied pig captured by deputies in southern Colorado

A pot-bellied pig escaped from a house in southern Colorado over the weekend and police were called in to assist. It happened on Sunday in Pueblo West on Cellini Drive.

The owners of the pig were in the process of moving out of their house and were set to take the animal to a rescue center. But it escaped in the process.

Officials with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office responded to the call for help and they shared a photo on social media of the pot-bellied pig after it was spotted roaming through the neighborhood.

They were able to capture it soon afterwards and deputies wound up taking the animal to the rescue.

"Kudos to our sheriff's deputies who put their wrangling skills to use," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.