Watch CBS News
Local News

Runaway pot-bellied pig captured by deputies in southern Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A pot-bellied pig escaped from a house in southern Colorado over the weekend and police were called in to assist. It happened on Sunday in Pueblo West on Cellini Drive.  

pig.jpg
Pueblo County

The owners of the pig were in the process of moving out of their house and were set to take the animal to a rescue center. But it escaped in the process.

Officials with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office responded to the call for help and they shared a photo on social media of the pot-bellied pig after it was spotted roaming through the neighborhood.

They were able to capture it soon afterwards and deputies wound up taking the animal to the rescue.

"Kudos to our sheriff's deputies who put their wrangling skills to use," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 10:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.