Rudy Dominguez charged in fatal fentanyl overdose in Fort Collins golf community

An Evans man is being held in the Larimer County Jail and faces felony charges related to the overdose death of a Fort Collins woman, back in November of 2022.

Rudolfo "Rudy" Dominguez was arrested this week after allegedly supplying fentanyl to a woman in 2022, which led to her death.

Larimer County deputy John Feyen told CBS News Colorado's reporter, Dillon Thomas, his agency had been tracking down Dominguez for several months prior to his arrest.

"Drug use is not a victimless crime," Feyen said.

Investigators were dispatched to the Ptarmigan Golf neighborhood in November after someone found their mother unresponsive in her home.

"(Investigators) go to the scene. There's no signs of forced entry. No doors were kicked in or pried open. There's no bleeding, no signs of weapons, no signs of struggle. That immediately lead us to believe there was no foul play," Feyen said.

CBS

However, deputies located both cocaine and pills that were spread out on a counter inside the home. The death was later ruled to be an overdose of fentanyl. That led investigators to begin searching for where the pills came from.

"It is amazing nowadays because everybody leaves a trail. It is an electronic trail," Feyen said. "It is just a lot of old-fashioned gumshoe investigative work paired with new technology."

Deputies ultimately tracked the pills to Dominguez in Evans, according to Feyen.

Dominguez was arrested and charged with a relatively new law of providing fentanyl that resulted in death as well as distribution of oxycodone and cocaine.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

"It sends a message that there is a responsibility if you are distributing drugs," Feyen said. "There are significant outcomes for your actions."

Investigators believe the victim purchased the pills under the impressions they were oxycodone, but the counterfeit pills were actually fentanyl. Feyen says this tragic case should send a message to both drug dealers and users.

"You don't always know what you are buying. So one dose of what you think is 'Drug A' may be 'Drug B.' And, that may be the only time you need to take it that will cause your death as well," Feyen expressed.