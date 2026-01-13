RTD's A-line train involved in crash with truck in Denver metro area, search for driver continues
RTD's A-line train service was disrupted for a while in the Denver metro area on Tuesday after an accident. According to RTD, preliminary information shows that a train contacted the rear end of a pickup truck at the Sable Boulevard crossing in Aurora before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
According to RTD, the call came in at 9:50 a.m. of a crash involving the A-line and a truck at Sable Boulevard and East Smith Road. When officers arrived, the truck had already left the scene.
RTD investigators said the truck drove over the tracks using the wrong side of the road while crossing arms were down, which led to the train colliding with the truck.
There were 50 people on board the A-line at the time of the incident. One person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
Investigators continue to search for the truck involved in the accident. Any witnesses to the crash have been asked to come forward. The Aurora Police Department is investigating.
A bus shuttle was put in place between Central Park and 40th-Airport stations during the disruption. That includes the Central Park Station, Peoria Station and 40th-Airport/Gateway Station.
Service resumed after the crash investigation and cleanup.