RTD's A-line train involved in crash with truck in Denver metro area, search for driver continues

RTD's A-line train service was disrupted for a while in the Denver metro area on Tuesday after an accident. According to RTD, preliminary information shows that a train contacted the rear end of a pickup truck at the Sable Boulevard crossing in Aurora before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A crash involving the A-line and a truck at Sable Boulevard and East Smith Road was investigated. CBS

According to RTD, the call came in at 9:50 a.m. of a crash involving the A-line and a truck at Sable Boulevard and East Smith Road. When officers arrived, the truck had already left the scene.

The crash with the A-line damaged the truck at Sable Boulevard and East Smith Road. CBS

RTD investigators said the truck drove over the tracks using the wrong side of the road while crossing arms were down, which led to the train colliding with the truck.

RTD's A-line train service was disrupted in the Denver metra area after an accident at the Sable crossing. CBS

There were 50 people on board the A-line at the time of the incident. One person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Investigators continue to search for the truck involved in the accident. Any witnesses to the crash have been asked to come forward. The Aurora Police Department is investigating.

RTD investigated an incident between the A-line and a truck at the Sable crossing in Aurora. CBS

A bus shuttle was put in place between Central Park and 40th-Airport stations during the disruption. That includes the Central Park Station, Peoria Station and 40th-Airport/Gateway Station.

RTD's A-line service was disrupted after an incident at the Sable crossing in Aurora. CBS

Service resumed after the crash investigation and cleanup.