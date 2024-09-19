RTD terminates agreement with Greyhound for Denver's Union Station bus concourse

RTD gave notice to Greyhound on Sept. 1 that it intends to terminate an agreement that allows the use of Denver's Union Station underground bus concourse. The five-year agreement between RTD and Greyhound expires on Aug. 31, 2025.

Currently, Greyhound shares the space with RTD where passengers embark and disembark in the underground bus concourse at Union Station.

Sunrise, Union Station, Travel by Train, Denver, Colorado, America - The station is the main railway terminal and central transportation hub in the city. It's located at 17th and Wynkoop Streets, LoDo district. The station opened in 1881, and was renovated in 2014 to include an open air train hall. / Getty Images

RTD and Greyhound entered into a five-year agreement on Aug. 31, 2020. According to RTD, "on multiple occasions, Greyhound has abandoned buses and its customers in the bus concourse overnight. Greyhound's operations also necessitate long waits for transferring passengers, which causes crowding and loitering around Greyhound gates in the concourse. These issues have negatively contributed to RTD's operations and made it more difficult for Transit Police and contracted security personnel to effectively patrol and secure the facility."

In recent years, there have been complaints about a perceived lack of safety among travelers, drug use, and criminal activity in the bus terminal.

RTD said that in 2023, the agency said it "redoubled its efforts to create a welcoming transit environment for all bus and rail customers, with a specific focus on bolstering security at Denver Union Station."

RTD said they provided the necessary 365-day notice that the agreement with Greyhound will not be extended.