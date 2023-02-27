Watch CBS News
RTD makes critical changes to Union Station bus depot after long list of complaints: "That was a very traumatic experience"

By Olivia Young

CBS Colorado

During the pandemic, the Union Station's underground bus depot saw fewer travelers commuting to work and more unhoused people seeking shelter. RTD says as those demographics changed, crime and drug use increased. 

"I would definitely not walk here during the night," said nearby resident Alina Ruban, "I kinda like started feeling not safe on the street, especially Union Station."   

Recently, while walking to work, a man shouted at Ruban and threw a bike tire at her. 

"That was a very traumatic experience," Ruban said. 

Ever since that incident, she's been driving to work. 

"What we discovered was that people were using this space who weren't necessarily using public transit," said RTD's CEO Debra Johnson. She says criminal activity increased during the pandemic when commuter foot traffic decreased with people working from home. "People were utilizing illegal substances in our public restrooms, so that was the catalyst that precipitated some of these changes."

After testing and finding trace amounts of fentanyl in the bus depot bathroom, RTD added a bathroom attendant and fixed posts for police. 

In the last year, they've also modified the bus depot entry and exits and made other environmental changes to prevent crime. 

"Greater illumination," Johnson said. "Cutting off access to the stairwells only for emergencies." 

Johnson says they've contracted a mental health clinician and unhoused coordinator to connect people who may not have anywhere else to go with help. 

"It's not a crime to be unhoused," she said. 

RTD is also working with the city and county of Denver social services. 

The station hopes the changes will make the surrounding area safer, but for now, neighbors like Ruban are still cautious. 

"I feel like it's a little bit less right now, I won't say it's a huge difference," Ruban said. 

More changes are still on the way. RTD may soon require proof of fare to access the bus depot area and is currently in the process of designing fare media. 

Olivia Young is a reporter at CBS News Colorado.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 9:47 PM

