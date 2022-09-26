Watch CBS News
RTD R Line remains affected by derailment; shuttles in place

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

RTD's R Line continues to be disrupted after light rail derailment
RTD's R Line continues to be disrupted after light rail derailment 01:14

Last week's derailment on RTD's R Line continued to multiple stations on Monday, and new video showed the moment the light rail car derailed from the tracks in Aurora. 

This recording shows the car approaching a turn at a high speed before it separated from the track and went into the road at Sable Boulevard and Exposition Avenue last Wednesday.

Of the 24 people who were on board, three people were hurt. They were taken to local hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In the meantime, shuttle buses are supplementing line service between Florida and 13th Avenue stations.

R Line trains are operating as scheduled between Peoria Street and 13th Ave stations.

Investigators are still trying to get answers as to how this happened. Until then for those of you who usually take the R Line, there are shuttle buses still available for your commute.

RTD says rail service will return as soon as repairs are done.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 9:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

