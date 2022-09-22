RTD running shuttle buses as crews continue to try to remove derailed light rail car

RTD is now running shuttle buses for the R line after one of the light rail trains derailed Wednesday afternoon in Aurora.

The intersection at South Sable Boulevard and East Exposition Avenue is still closed.

Of the 24 people that were on board. three people were hurt. They were taken to local hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews are still working to remove that light rail car.

As of Thursday morning, shuttle buses have been working to replace the R line.

Anyone who usually takes that line to commute can expect a shuttle this morning at the Sable and Exposition station.

Trains will run between Lincoln station and Florida station and between the Peoria station and 13th Avenue station.

A bus bridge is currently being put in place.

It wasn't immediately clear how long the shuttles will be used in place of that car, but updates will be provided on air and online at CBSColorado.com.