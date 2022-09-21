Multiple injuries reported as RTD light rail derails in Aurora. Intersection closed.

An RTD light rail train derailed in Aurora just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The trail derailed near the intersection of South Sable Boulevard and East Exposition Avenue. The entire intersection will be closed for an extended time, according to police.

Multiple injuries were reported, according to the Aurora Police Department. Aurora Fire Rescue ssaysits paramedics cared for three patients with non-life threatening injuries, who have been transported to local hospitals.

That agency is also assessing damage.