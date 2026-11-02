Regional Transportation District offers free rides to support voting in Denver metro area

The Regional Transportation District is offering free rides in the Denver metro area on Election Day to encourage residents to get out and vote.

The no-cost fares include bus and rail service, as well as paratransit and FlexRide services, on Nov. 3. The district says the move aims to make ballot boxes and voting centers more accessible.

RTD

"Providing zero-fare transit on election and early voting days makes it easier for people to reach polling places and ballot drop-off locations," RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson said. "The team and I take great pride in supporting voters as they take part in this important civic responsibility."

RTD

Residents can find the ballot box and polling center locations nearest them on GoVoteColorado. RTD's NextRide app offers voters a way to find the best route there by clicking on the "Vote" icon.

RTD

All ballots must be returned to a ballot box, drop box, or voter center by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 to be counted.

CBS Colorado has a helpful voter guide with breakdowns of each measure on the ballot in the midterm election. Learn more about the candidates and issues affecting the election by watching "Left, Right, Center."