RTD offers affordable public transit options for the Colorado Rockies Home Opener Friday

As fans prepare to go to the Colorado Rockies Home Opener Friday, they may want to avoid driving in heavy traffic. RTD has options for fans to get to the game safely.

The A, B, E, G, N, and W lines will take you to Union Station which is less than one mile from Coors Field. CBS

RTD says fans can take heavy commuter rail, light rail or bus routes to attend the Rockies game at Coors Field. The A, B, E, G, N, and W lines travel to Union Station, which is less than one mile from Coors Field.

There are also 12 bus routes, including:

120X: Stop #23955 Park Avenue West and Wewatta Street

120X: Stop #25925 Wewatta and 21st streets

38: Stop #23955 Park Avenue West and Wewatta Street

52: Stop #23401 20th and Blake streets

52, RX: Stop #10550 20th and Larimer streets (northbound Route RX)

RX: Stop #35216: 19th and Market streets (southbound Route RX)

8, 38: Stop #23221 22nd and Larimer streets (southbound Route 8)

8, 38: Stop #23224 Park Avenue West and Blake Street (northbound Route 8)

Several bus routes also serve Denver Union Station

To plan your trip, just download the RTD Next Ride app. Type in Coors Field or Rockies to have the app plan your trip for you. Not only will this ride cost you less than $6, but it is a safe option to use if you decide to drink at the game or after party.

"This is a great way to celebrate responsibly while attending the game and enjoying the festivities that happen for the home opener," Stuart Summers, Chief Communication and Engagement Officer for RTD. "This will also get you to your destination and home safely at the end of the day. Let us do the driving, and let us get you to where you need to go."

Coors Field CBS

RTD says they will have 50 of their volunteers available before, during, and after the game. They are called impact team members. You can find them around Union Station, light rail platforms, commuter areas and the historic building. This group is trained to keep you safe.