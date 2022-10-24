In need of drivers and mechanics, RTD hosts three day job fair in Denver

A three-day job fair being hosted by the Regional Transportation District began on Monday morning in Denver.

Finding workers has been a challenge for RTD across the board in recent years. They have been consistently looking for drivers and mechanics to work on their trains and buses.

The hiring fair is located at 3333 Ringsby Court and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

"There is definitely a need for these sorts of jobs," said RTD spokeswoman Lauri Huff. "There is the vacancy rate -- it's about 20% as far as operators. It's about 24% on the bus maintenance side.

As of September, RTD is in need of 195 bus operators out of 952 budgeted positions.

The starting hourly wage for bus operators is $24, plus new hires are eligible for a $4,000 signing bonus.

Within bus maintenance, RTD has 88 openings out of 365 budgeted positions. Those jobs include general repair mechanics -- that job starts at $30.25 an hour -- and body shop technicians -- that job has a $27.98 starting hourly wage. Both positions are also eligible for a $4,000 signing bonus.

If you can't make it to the job fair, you can visit RTD's Careers page for more information about working for RTD.