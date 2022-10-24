Watch CBS News
Local News

In need of drivers and mechanics, RTD hosts three day job fair in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

RTD hosts three day job fair in Denver
RTD hosts three day job fair in Denver 02:03

A three-day job fair being hosted by the Regional Transportation District began on Monday morning in Denver.

Finding workers has been a challenge for RTD across the board in recent years. They have been consistently looking for drivers and mechanics to work on their trains and buses.

The hiring fair is located at 3333 Ringsby Court and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

"There is definitely a need for these sorts of jobs," said RTD spokeswoman Lauri Huff. "There is the vacancy rate -- it's about 20% as far as operators. It's about 24% on the bus maintenance side.

As of September, RTD is in need of 195 bus operators out of 952 budgeted positions.

The starting hourly wage for bus operators is $24, plus new hires are eligible for a $4,000 signing bonus.

Within bus maintenance, RTD has 88 openings out of 365 budgeted positions. Those jobs include general repair mechanics -- that job starts at $30.25 an hour -- and body shop technicians -- that job has a $27.98 starting hourly wage. Both positions are also eligible for a $4,000 signing bonus.

If you can't make it to the job fair, you can visit RTD's Careers page for more information about working for RTD.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 12:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.