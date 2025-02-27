RTD Co-Chief of Police Dr. Glynell Horn Jr. resigns

RTD's acting Co-Chief of Police has resigned. The agency confirmed that Dr. Glynell Horn Jr. submitted his resignation on Feb. 21 and will leave his position on March 6.

Regional Transportation District

Horn, a native of Houston, Texas, began his career in public safety as a patrol officer with the Stafford Police Department. He worked up to Assistant Chief of Police before joining RTD in 2023.

Horn was appointed acting co-chief alongside Steven Martingano last October when Joel Fitzgerald was fired.