RTD Co-Chief of Police Dr. Glynell Horn Jr. resigns

By Christa Swanson

RTD's acting Co-Chief of Police has resigned. The agency confirmed that Dr. Glynell Horn Jr. submitted his resignation on Feb. 21 and will leave his position on March 6.

Horn, a native of Houston, Texas, began his career in public safety as a patrol officer with the Stafford Police Department. He worked up to Assistant Chief of Police before joining RTD in 2023.

Horn was appointed acting co-chief alongside Steven Martingano last October when Joel Fitzgerald was fired.

