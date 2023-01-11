RTD closes Boulder 14th Street station bathrooms after tests reveal high levels of meth
The 14th Street RTD station bathrooms in Boulder have been closed after testing revealed high levels of methamphetamine. Testing was conducted after reports of a strong odor.
RTD said the bathrooms will remain closed until proper remediation can happen.
The Boulder Main Library also closed its bathrooms after the entire facility was closed for weeks to clean up after a similar meth issue.
