RTD's Boulder Depot Station reopens to riders after having been closed in 2020 due to COVID-19

With the reopening, it offers more options in Boulder. These include:

Boulder Junction at Depot Square Station will reopen for service Sept. 2. The station was closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its reopening is part of RTD's efforts to enhance transit service in Boulder and reconnect the community with regional travel options.

Route AB2 will shift service to Boulder Junction at Depot Square Station. The AB2 will now operate along 28th Street, serving US 36•Table Mesa and US 36•Flatiron stations, and Denver Airport Station.

Reinstatement of Flatiron Flyer 4 (FF4) service from Boulder Junction at Depot Square Station to Civic Center in Denver.

The City of Boulder has made adjustments to its HOP route to align with the return of RTD services to Boulder Junction at Depot Square Station.

Along with the reopening, RTD decided to expand its Downtown Junction Station. This is the second-largest network in the agency. These improvements include:

A collaboration between the City of Boulder and RTD has expanded Downtown Boulder Station to include the addition of five new bus gates. The improvements will address capacity and operational needs while enhancing the reliability of regional and local transit services.

Bus Routes 208, 225, and JUMP at Downtown Boulder Station will now board on 14th Street between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue.

While Route AB2 will shift to Boulder Junction at Depot Square Station beginning Sept. 2, Route AB1 will continue to serve Downtown Boulder Station.

Route AB3 will operate two morning and two evening trips from Downtown Boulder Station to Denver Airport Station via 28th Street to US 36. This route will operate only on Saturdays.

RTD says Boulder is a very active city filled with walkers, bikers, and transit users so this expansion and reopening is important.

"Boulder is really expanding," Pauline Haberman, project manager of special projects for RTD, said. "The city's high-density development near the station and having access to the airport is key for Boulder."

There will be a ribbon-cutting for each project:

Downtown Boulder Station: Wednesday, Sept. 3, between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the west bus bays on 14th Street, just south of Canyon Boulevard.

Boulder Junction at Depot Square Station: Wednesday, Sept. 3 between 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Boulder Junction at Depot Square Station.