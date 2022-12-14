RTD announces service changes to take effect in January
The Regional Transportation District announced Wednesday there will be service changes to select light rail lines and FlexRide bus routes. The light rail line service changes will include local and regional lines.
RTD says these changes are set for its System Optimization Plan, which will prioritize in high-quality transit network that delivers strong connectivity to communities and transit-supportive land use corridors.
Other notable changes incoming for January include:
- Permanent discontinuation of the C and F lines
- Expansion of weekday service hours for Route 30
- Route 12 splitting into two routes, Route 7 and Route 12
- Route 76 rerouted between I-70 and Olde Town Arvada Station, adding two new stops
The light rail service says it adjusts its schedule three times a year to address changes in ridership, traffic patterns, economic factors, and customer feedback.
