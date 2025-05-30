RTD adds 27,000 hours to bus, rail services, hosts Denver career fair

Riders who use the Regional Transportation District's, also known as RTD, public transportation services now have an easier way of traveling around the Denver metro area.

RTD just added more than 27,000 service hours to their bus and rail services starting now until the end of 2025. This change will get riders around faster and more often. Some of the changes include:

Rail services

The N Line will add a northbound trip from Union Station Friday evenings

The D, E, H, R and W lines will receive minor schedule adjustments to increase on-time performance and service reliability

Bus services

Routes that will receive minor schedule adjustments to improve on-time performance and service reliability or to improve connections with other RTD services include 1, 9, 11, 12, 20, 38, 121, 153, 169L, 205, 206, 208, 483, BOLT, DASH, and P. The P route will be renamed PD effective May 25, 2025.

Routes that will experience increased service include 16, 44, 73, 153, NB2 and the Free MetroRide.

Routes that will undergo seasonal adjustments include 11, 20, 24, 42, 45, 65, 73, 225, 225D, JUMP, NB1, NB2, DASH and SKIP.

The Free MetroRide will provide additional service during peak travel periods on weekdays.

Access-a-Ride

Customers who use Access-a-Ride should be aware that any reductions or improvements to regular bus and rail routes may also impact paratransit service availability. RTD is committed to ensuring that paratransit services remain accessible and will communicate any changes that may affect these services.

The Metro Bus Ride will run on 16th Street and 9th Street in downtown Denver between Civic Center Park and Denver Union Station from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday

RTD has also added new security measures to its services. The agency has almost 100 officers in its police force and is budgeted to add 50 more. The agency also has video cameras on all of its buses and is now aiming to add them to all of its rail systems. This provides officers with live looks on all services and makes it easier to patrol the areas. The agency has also implemented 24 hours a day, seven days of week patrolling.

RTD said public transit is essential when you have a metro area with millions of people.

"Public transit is so important for people," Tara Broghammer, Senior Specialist of Public Relations with RTD. "This is for educational opportunities, job opportunities and anyone making those trips downtown. They can lead the driving to RTD. They don't have to pay for parking. It's very convenient."

Now, with more services, RTD needs to hire more staff. The agency is hosting a career fair on Friday, May 30, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their Platte Division office, located at 3333 Ringsby Court in Denver. The agency is looking to hire at least 85 bus operators, tech and supervisor roles, with pay starting at $25.95. Applicants could also receive a $4,000 signing bonus.

The agency will also host listening and feedback sessions to allow riders to voice their opinions on the new service changes. The meetings will be virtual on Monday, June 16, at noon and 5:30 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 17, at 5:30 p.m. A service planner will be available for questions.