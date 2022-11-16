Royal Gorge Bridge & Park's holiday lights display debuts this weekend

Motorists are being allowed the rare experience of driving across the Royal Gorge Bridge this holiday season to experience a holiday lights display. It's a first for Royal Gorge Bridge & Park.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

People who are interested in experiencing "Bridge of Lights" can pay the $40 car fee at the gates or purchase tickets ahead of time for a discount. The event gets going on Friday evening and then takes place on most nights through the end of the year between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The bridge at the Cañon City tourist attraction is hardly ever open to vehicles. Normally paying visitors get to the walk across the bridge that suspends 956 above the Arkansas River.

Thousands of holiday lights have been placed throughout the park. Visitors will get to "drive across the bridge, enjoy the lights throughout the park, and take in the breathtaking views of the Royal Gorge at night," according to park officials. Certain vehicles won't be allowed across the bridge for safety reasons, including party buses, trailers, campers and pickup trucks with four wheels in the back.

The bridge spans 1,260 feet from rim to rim of the Royal Gorge.