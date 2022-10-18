Ron Thomas officially sworn in as Denver Police Chief

The City of Denver has a new police chief. Ron Thomas was sworn in on Tuesday morning, one day after the Denver City Council consented to Mayor Michael Hancock's nomination. Thomas replaces former Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen, who retired earlier this month.

CBS

Thomas took over day-to-day management of the department on Sept. 6 as acting chief.

Thomas was raised in Denver and is a graduate of According to the Denver Police Department, Chief Thomas joined DPD in 1989, after serving as a Denver Public Safety Cadet and continuing a family tradition of public service to the Denver community. Chief Thomas held numerous assignments in Patrol, Investigations, Special Operations and Administration within the department, including assignments as Commander of Police District Two, Police District Five, and the Denver Police Internal Affairs Bureau prior to his appointment as Division Chief of Patrol in 2018, where he oversaw patrol operations citywide. Throughout his career, Chief Thomas consistently demonstrated he is a collaborative leader, developing and sustaining lasting partnerships with neighborhood organizations, community leaders and other city agencies. While Commander of the Internal Affairs Division, Chief Thomas spearheaded the creation of the Denver Police Wellness and Resiliency Program, a multidimensional program providing education, awareness, training, and support with a focus on enhancing overall officer resiliency and the effective management of stress.

Thomas is taking over an agency that has seen struggles with recruitment and retention, rising violent crime and other safety issues.

