DeSantis uninjured in car accident in Tennessee, campaign says

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and members of his 2024 presidential campaign team were involved in a car accident on Tuesday morning in Tennessee, the campaign said.

DeSantis and his team were uninjured in the incident.

"We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail," the campaign said in a statement.

The accident occurred while DeSantis and his team were traveling to an event in Chattanooga, where he was set to attend a pair of private fundraisers.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 7:40 AM

