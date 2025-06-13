Rocky Mountain Rainbeaus proudly the largest square dance club in Colorado

They are the largest square dance club in Colorado. For more than forty years, the Rocky Mountain Rainbeaus have come together to turn, twirl and do-si-do. Mainly, the Rainbeaus have fun and make good friends.

You'll soon see the group square dancing their way down the Denver Pride parade route this month. It's often the highlight of the week for the dancers who promenade with the Rainbeaus.

Lenny Glatt has been square dancing with the Rainbeaus for forty years.

"I moved to Denver in 1984, and I joined the club in 1985, and I've been with it all this time," said Glatt.

Rocky Mountain Rainbeaus

Square dancing keeps you sharp, says Glatt.

You must be quick to respond and rely on dance partners who are equally alert.

Glatt added, "First off, it's a mental exercise because you really don't know what the caller's going to call next, it's a social exercise, I'm always meeting other wonderful people. And it's physical."

The Rainbeaus square dance to all genres of music, and proudly welcome all to have fun.

Newcomer to the group, Zaynee Allen, said, "When I checked it out the first time, it just felt so welcoming and everyone was just here to have fun, and I really enjoyed the energy, and it was just super inviting."

CBS

The bottom line is that the Rainbeaus are part of a community where everyone can be their authentic selves.

"We do the calls that they did back in the early days of square dancing, allemande left, right left grande, etcetera, but with the Rainbeaus, you can dance either part. There's the "boy" part and a "girl" part, but you can dance either one. And so by doing that, it makes it more fun for you to think through that," said Rainbeaus Club President Michael Sattler.

While attendance at square dance clubs across the country has been declining, the Rocky Mountain Rainbeaus are growing, with 90 paid members.

"We want people to know that they're not alone, you have a community, you have people that care for you, this is definitely that club that says come on in, be part of our family," said Sattler.

The Rocky Mountain Rainbeaus are hosting an open house in September, and all are welcome. Find out more at https://www.rainbeaus.org/

CBS

And of course, you can see them at the Pride parade on Sunday, June 29th.

The route this year has changed due to construction on Colfax Avenue. It steps off at 17th and Franklin at 9:30 a.m. on June 29 and heads west to Lincoln Street.