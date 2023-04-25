Rocky Mountain National Park begins shuttle service for summer season on May 26

Rocky Mountain National Park begins its shuttle service for the summer season on Friday, May 26. The service will operate 7 days a week through Sept. 4.

Beginning on Sept. 9, the shuttle will operate on weekends only, Saturday and Sunday, through Oct. 22.

The Hiker Shuttle provides bus service to passengers departing the Estes Park Visitor Center going to RMNP's Park & Ride Transit Hub located on Bear Lake Road. The bus doesn't stop anywhere else. At the Park & Ride, Hiker Shuttle riders will transfer to the Bear Lake or Moraine Park shuttle to reach destinations and trailheads located along the Bear Lake Road Corridor.

Additional Information from Rocky Mountain National Park:

All shuttle riders will need two things: a reservation for Hiker Shuttle Tickets and a park entrance pass. Reservations for Hiker Shuttle Tickets will be available online at Recreation.gov beginning on May 1 at 8 a.m. MDT for the dates of May 26-June 30. Reservations can also be made using the Recreation.gov mobile app or by calling the Recreation.gov reservation line at 877-444-6777. Rolling windows for future months begin at 8 a.m. MDT on June 1. Individuals may reserve one Hiker Shuttle reservation per day and a reservation is good for 1 to 4 Hiker Shuttle Tickets. All passengers will need a Hiker Shuttle Ticket, regardless of age. There is a $2 processing fee for each reservation.

Additional reservations will be available online at Recreation.gov beginning at 5 p.m. the night before a chosen arrival date. Space on the bus is limited, please only reserve the number of seats needed. For the full Hiker Shuttle departure and arrival schedule and a list of frequently asked questions, visit the park's website at https://www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/shuttle-buses-and-public-transit.htm.

When returning to Estes Park, passengers can board any Hiker Shuttle bus throughout the day. The last shuttle will depart from RMNP's Park & Ride Transit Hub at 6 p.m. Remember to plan ahead - the last bus of the day will be crowded. Passengers are advised to plan their day in the park accordingly and return to Park & Ride well before 6 p.m. If you miss the last bus of the day, there are no other buses or public transit back to Estes Park.

For more information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please call the park's Information Office at (970) 586-1206 or visit our website at www.nps.gov/romo.