Rocky Mountain National Park replacing Sprague Lake boardwalk

The boardwalk to Sprague Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park is being replaced this summer. The lake is located along Bear Lake Road and is a popular destination for many visitors. 

National Park Service

Crews will replace the failing boards and widen a section of the boardwalk. That will improve accessibility for wheelchairs and strollers. 

Crews began staging the equipment on Thursday but most of the work will happen in August. 

