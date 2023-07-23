Watch CBS News
Robbery, pursuit lead to rollover crash in Northglenn

Northglenn police say a pursuit that led to a rollover crash happened after a robbery was reported near E. 120 Avenue.

Authorities say at approximately 11:20 a.m., officers responded to a call of a robbery at 500 E. 120 Ave. Suspects reportedly fled the scene when officers arrived, prompting a pursuit.

Thornton police were called to assist in the pursuit and attempted to contact the suspect vehicle and the chase ensued. 

According to Northglenn Police Department, Thornton police pursued the vehicle to the area of Riverdale Road and Colorado Boulevard where the vehicle failed to make the turn and crashed.

Two juvenile suspects were taken into custody and two are currently in the hospital. The vehicle that crashed was reportedly stolen, and officers allegedly found a gun inside the car.

Northglenn PD says there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Northglenn Police Department.

The department advises anyone with additional information regarding the incident are to contact Detective Damon Hoodak at 303.450.8855 or dhoodak@northglenn.org.

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

