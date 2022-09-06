Watch CBS News
Road to summit of Mount Evans closes for the season

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The road to the top of Mt. Evans closes Tuesday
The road to the top of Mt. Evans closes Tuesday 00:18

The top five-mile section of Mount Evans Highway closed to traffic on Tuesday. The road climbs all the way to the summit of Mount Evans, the 14th highest peak in Colorado.

The road from Echo Lake to Summit Lake remains open and timed tickets are required.  

The U.S. Forest Service manages the Mount Evans area and calls the highway "the highest paved road in North America." The road leads visitors to within a couple hundred feet of the 14,264-foot summit.

RELATED: Denver Mountain Parks dropping Echo Lake Lodge concessionaire

