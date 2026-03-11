Road closures underway to replace bridge along Baseline Road in Boulder

Boulder County is working to replace a bridge that is past its prime. The bridge on Baseline Road between 75th Street and Cherryvale Road is about 35 years old.

Boulder County says each day, they estimate at least 3,700 vehicles and 239 bicycles use Baseline Road to travel.

The bridge on Baseline Road between 75th Street and Cherryvale Road. CBS

Boulder County says the closure is needed for Xcel Energy to relocate a gas main and other utility infrastructure in the area. This is a 24/7 closure that could last anywhere from two weeks to a month.

The bridge itself will not be touched until fall. The construction for that will last at least two months. Once completed, it will be a bigger and better bridge that will handle better traffic and water flow. Boulder County will also improve the guardrails and do wetlands mitigation when completed.

"In order to work on a bridge in Colorado, the flows have to be low, and it has to be outside of irrigation season," said Andrew Barth, Public Works Communications Manager for Boulder County. "All the water from the reservoir goes out to the farms. Everywhere along the east has to be done heading out that way, and then we can come in."

While the project is underway, travelers will need to use South Boulder Road or Arapahoe Road in order to move east and west in this area. RTD's 225 bus route will also be rerouted to South Boulder Road at 76th Street and at Cherryvale Road. The 225 route stops on Baseline between 75th Street and Cherryvale Road will be closed during each of the closure periods.

The City of Boulder's Open Space and Mountain Parks parking lot at Dry Creek Trailhead will be closed during both phases of construction because the lot will be used for staging materials and equipment, and access will be limited.

Residents who live between the road closure locations and the construction site along Baseline Road will be able to access their homes. Those who live west of the Dry Creek Trailhead will need to access properties from the west via Cherryvale Road. Residents who live east of the Dry Creek Trailhead will need to access properties from the east via 75th or 76th street.

The next step for this project is receiving a bid. This will take at least a month.

Boulder County says the current estimate for construction is between $2 and $2.2 million.