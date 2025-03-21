Watch CBS News
Local News

Man sentenced for shooting after 2023 Denver Nuggets victory celebration

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Man sentenced for shooting during 2023 Denver Nuggets victory celebration
Man sentenced for shooting during 2023 Denver Nuggets victory celebration 00:29

A man who shot into a crowd after a victory celebration for the Denver Nuggets was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison. Ricardo Vazquez pleaded guilty to attempted murder for the shooting in January.

shooting.png
CBS

On June 13, 2023, Denver Nuggets fans gathered in LoDo to celebrate the team's NBA Championship win. As the crowd began to disperse, Vazquez opened fire at 20th and Market Street, wounding at least four people.

The Denver District Attorney's Office said Vazquez was also sentenced to eight years in prison for intent to distribute a controlled substance. The two sentences will run concurrently.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.