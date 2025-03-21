Man sentenced for shooting after 2023 Denver Nuggets victory celebration

A man who shot into a crowd after a victory celebration for the Denver Nuggets was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison. Ricardo Vazquez pleaded guilty to attempted murder for the shooting in January.

On June 13, 2023, Denver Nuggets fans gathered in LoDo to celebrate the team's NBA Championship win. As the crowd began to disperse, Vazquez opened fire at 20th and Market Street, wounding at least four people.

The Denver District Attorney's Office said Vazquez was also sentenced to eight years in prison for intent to distribute a controlled substance. The two sentences will run concurrently.