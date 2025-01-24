Man pleads guilty to attempted murder, drug charge in shooting after Denver Nuggets victory celebration

A man who opened fire on a crowd after the Denver Nuggets victory celebration in 2023 took a plea deal Friday.

On June 13, 2023, thousands of Denver Nuggets fans spilled into the streets in LoDo to celebrate the team's first NBA championship win.

CBS

As people were leaving, Ricardo Vazquez fired into the crowd at 20th Street and Market Street. At least four people were wounded.

Shooting after Denver Nuggets Championship celebration on June 13, 2023 CBS

According to Denver District Attorney John Walsh, Vazquez pleaded guilty Friday to one count of attempted murder and one count of intent to distribute a controlled substance. As part of his plea agreement, Vazquez will receive 35 years in prison at his sentencing on March 21.

"Mr. Vasquez's guilty plea ensures that he will pay a significant price for his actions that night. I hope this case sends the message that Denver will not tolerate dangerous behavior of this kind and that violent criminals will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. I want to thank the prosecutors and investigators in my office, as well as the detectives with the Denver Police Department, whose great work brought about the successful resolution of this case," said Walsh.

According to court records, another man involved in the shooting, Raoul Jones, pleaded guilty Friday to possession of a weapon by a previous offender. His sentencing is set for Feb. 2.

Kenneth Blakely, who is facing multiple charges in connection with the shooting, will have a series of hearings before his trial begins in April.